Earnings roundup: 2Q profit growth even better than expected

FILE- This June 25, 2018 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. The big profit gains currently seen are an encouraging sign to investors because stock prices tend to track with profits over the long term. Investors are also optimistic because the gains aren’t solely the result of lower taxes. As impressive as the results have been, though, concerns still hover. For instance, Facebook warned its revenue growth will slow in upcoming quarters, and the stock lost a record $119 billion in value in one day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP