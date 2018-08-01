US factories grew at a slower pace in July

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo, workers assemble Ford trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. U.S. factories grew at a slower pace in July 2018, but American industry remains healthy. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, says its manufacturing index slipped last month to 58.1 from 60.2 in June. Anything over 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing is on a 23-month winning streak. Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Timothy D. Easley AP