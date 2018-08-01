Aeromexico crash: Stronger planes can mean fewer fatalities

In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers attend airline passengers who survived a plane crash, as they walk away from the crash site in a field near the airport in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. An Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames. (Red Cross Durango via AP) AP