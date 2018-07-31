Phoenix police: Many traffic signals not working after storm

Phoenix police say traffic signals weren't working at multiple major intersections at the start of the Tuesday morning commute following a Monday night storm with strong winds that caused power outages, downed trees and damaged roofs.
The National Weather Service reported that Glendale Municipal Airport and Phoenix Deer Valley Airport had winds of 74 mph (119 kph) while Luke Air Force Base in Glendale had winds up to 69 mph (111 kph)
Winds blew down trees and power lines along with part of a roof of a building at an apartment complex in Glendale.
Arizona Public Service Co. and Salt River Project reported that a total of more than 120,000 customers were without power Monday night but that at least 100,000 of those had power restored by Tuesday morning.
Comments