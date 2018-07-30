Levi’s, Yelp join coalition pledging not to discriminate

Tia Agnew, co-founder and CEO of New Day Craft, an Indianapolis-based producer of mead and cider, poses in the tasting room in Indianapolis, Monday, July 30, 2018. Agnew said she was excited to put up her “Open to All” window sticker, which she says matches her “personal and professional ethos.” She’s not worried that it will be a turn-off to some potential patrons. Michael Conroy AP Photo