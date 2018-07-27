Cambodian elections a choice between strongman or boycott

FILE - In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, greets supporters as he arrives for his Cambodian People’s Party’s campaign rally in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodians voting in the general election on Sunday, July 29, will have a nominal choice of 20 parties but in reality, only two serious options: extend Prime Minister Hun Sen’s 33 years in power or not vote at all. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo