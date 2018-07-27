US economy surges to 4.1 percent growth rate in Q2

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, construction personnel work on a building project just south of Chicago’s Loop. The U.S. economy surged in the April-June quarter, growing at an annual rate of 4.1 percent. That’s the fastest pace since 2014, driven by consumers who began spending their tax cuts and exporters who sought to get their products delivered ahead of retaliatory tariffs. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast AP