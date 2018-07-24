Missing campaign funds on agenda for commissioners

Maine's ethics commissioners are hearing from candidates who say a holdup on public campaign funding is hurting their campaigns.
The commission on Wednesday is set to discuss the issue as a related lawsuit makes its way through court.
Public funding to candidates after July 1 remains on hold because lawmakers haven't fixed an unintentional error in Maine's budget. Lawmakers have been at an impasse over a fix.
In a separate matter, the lawsuit says Republican Gov. Paul LePage is improperly holding up more than $1 million in public campaign funding due to more than 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial candidate before July 1.
Attorneys for LePage say the only the governor, not a judge, has the discretion to sign a financial order.
