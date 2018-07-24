Drugmaker Lilly plans IPO for part of animal health business

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly is planning an initial public offering for part of an animal health business that brought in about 13 percent of total revenue last year. The drugmaker said Tuesday, July 24, 2018, that the IPO will represent an ownership stake of less than 20 percent, and it will divest its remaining ownership stake in Elanco Animal Health. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Darron Cummings AP