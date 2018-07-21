The Latest: Authorities say 1 killed in LA market standoff

A Los Angeles Police Department officer escorts Trader Joe’s employees to the Silver Lake Community Church, a block away from their Trader Joe’s store in Los Angeles Saturday, July 21, 2018. Police believe a man involved in a standoff at the Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend and then fired at officers during a pursuit before he crashed into a utility pole outside the supermarket and ran inside the store. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Damian Dovarganes AP