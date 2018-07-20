Analysis: Few good options on anthem protests for NFL owners

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10), free safety Michael Thomas (31) and defensive back Chris Culliver (29) kneel during the National Anthem before the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem this season could be suspended for up to four games under a new team policy issued to players this week. The policy obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, July 19, 2018 classifies anthem protests as conduct detrimental to the club, punishable by suspension without pay, a fine or both. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo