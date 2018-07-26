John’s Video Palace has survived a changing business landscape for 30 years

John Taft's movie rental store has survived the rise of the internet and other competition and stayed in business for 30 years in Atascadero.
What To Do After a Data Breach

Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.