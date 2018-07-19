Inquest opens into British woman poisoned by nerve agent

Police conduct fingertip searches of Queen Elizabeth Gardens, in Salisbury, which British woman Dawn Sturgess visited before she fell ill after being exposed to nerve agent Novichok, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Senior coroner David Ridley opened an inquest into the poisoning death of Sturgess Thursday, but said the cause of Sturgess’ death won’t be given until further tests are completed. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Ben Birchall AP