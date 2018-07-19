Before drafting Allen, Bills had a hair-raising plane ride

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane addresses the media during an end-of-season NFL football news conference, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Brandon Beane is happy he’s still around to tell the story of when the Bills pegged quarterback Josh Allen to become their heir-apparent starter. The amount of film the Bills general manager watched, games attended and people he interviewed before drafting the Wyoming quarterback in the first round was nothing compared to the hair-raising experience Beane and the team’s brain trust had visiting Allen in mid-March. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File) Jeffrey T. Barnes AP