A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Firefighters crept into the fields in water trucks and attempted to douse the leading edges of the fire from behind as it burned through acres of wheat, with everything behind the flames charred black. The region has seen drought conditions in many areas. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Mark Graves AP

Tractor operator dies trying to suppress Oregon wildfire

By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press

July 18, 2018 10:08 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Authorities say it appears a tractor operator died while trying to restrain a wildfire that scorched 70 square miles (181 kilometers) in little more than 24 hours in the Pacific Northwest.

The blaze east of Portland, Oregon, and near the city of The Dalles started Tuesday and spread into a rural farming area with vast wheat fields.

Authorities found one person dead Wednesday near a burned-out tractor. The Wasco County Sheriff's Office says the person was likely trying to use the heavy farm machinery to create a fire break to hold back flames.

Dozens of homes have been evacuated because of the conflagration.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Wednesday, marking the unofficial start to a Pacific Northwest Fire season that's expected to be worse than normal.

