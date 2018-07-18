LGBT advocates fear Kavanaugh’s votes on gay-rights issues

In this July 18, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh smiles during a meeting with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gay-rights supporters worry that Kavanaugh would take a more limited view of gay rights than the man he would replace, Justice Anthony Kennedy, who has written the court’s major gay-rights rulings. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo