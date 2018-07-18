Florida editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:
July 13
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune on recognizing an ardent defender of the natural environment and a promoter of a higher quality of life:
There are many reasons to recognize Nathaniel Reed, who died this month.
The 84-year-old Floridian was a longtime, ardent defender of the natural environment and promoter of a higher quality of life for the people in his state and across the nation. Reed's accomplishments were legion: He possessed the ability to make good things happen and stop bad things from happening.
Reed was appointed by Gov. Claude Kirk in 1967 to a position novel at the time — environmental adviser. Elected with Reed's help in 1966, Kirk was the first Republican governor since Reconstruction.
Reed later said Kirk had "no interest in conservation," but together they helped preserve a key part of Biscayne Bay and stopped an environmental disaster in the making — a plan to build a "jetport" north of the Everglades National Park and east of what became the Big Cypress National Preserve.
After advising Kirk, Reed was appointed as a deputy secretary of the interior by President Richard Nixon. Reed later wrote that Nixon said he didn't "give a damn about the environment," yet the president's support was crucial to passage of landmark legislation. For instance, Reed helped draft the Endangered Species Act that Congress — controlled by Democrats — passed and Nixon signed in 1973. The act is credited with preventing the extinction of numerous species.
A longtime Republican, Reed also worked to preserve species — including the bald eagle, one of our national symbols — by promoting bans or extreme limits on pesticides such as DDT and 10-80. And he engineered a movement to prevent another debacle, the Cross Florida Barge Canal.
After returning to Florida, Reed was appointed by Democratic Gov. Bob Graham to serve on the South Florida Water Management District's board, which is responsible, in part, for the Everglades and surrounding areas.
He was founder of 1,000 Friends of Florida, an organization dedicated to advocating sensible growth-management policies — including limited state oversight of local land-use decisions, particularly those affecting water supplies.
Reed frequently reminded government officials and private-sector developers that one of the keys to Florida's long-term economic sustainability was selling and preserving a high "quality of life" to people of "differing wealth."
Another reason to reflect on Reed's accomplishments: During the years he wielded his greatest influence, Reed displayed the capacity to build bipartisan consensus in favor of environmental protections and sound land-use decisions. Though Kirk and Nixon may have expressed disregard for the environment, they heeded Reed's counsel.
Unfortunately, environmental protection and preservation have become politically divisive, both in Florida and nationwide.
Nevertheless, upon his passing, Reed was saluted by both Republicans and Democrats in Florida. Senate President Joe Negron, a Republican, praised Reed's support for construction of a South Florida reservoir to prevent releases of polluted Lake Okeechobee water into the Caloosahatchee River and other waterways. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, said the reservoir should be named in Reed's honor.
That is the least Florida could do to honor Nathaniel Reed, who not only made the environment in his state and nation better but prevented the damage from being worse.
Online: http://www.heraldtribune.com/
July 11
The Tampa Bay Times says personal bias taints Florida's clemency system:
A recent exchange between the governor and Cabinet and a felon seeking to have his civil rights restored underscores the arbitrary unfairness of Florida's clemency system. A long waiting period, a ridiculous backlog of cases and elected officials who peruse limited details of people's pasts to determine their futures add up to an unconstitutional quagmire. The remedy is on November's ballot: Amendment 4, which would finally provide uniformity and clarity for ex-offenders who are trying to rebuild their lives.
Erwin Jones appeared in June before the Clemency Board, which is made up of Gov. Rick Scott and three Cabinet members: Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. Jones is one of thousands of felons in Florida who have completed their sentences and probation, paid any restitution they owe and want their civil rights restored. Florida is one of only three states that, through its Constitution, permanently revokes the right to vote, serve on a jury and hold public office from anyone with a felony conviction. They must make a personal plea to the Clemency Board to get those rights back, and the governor must be on the prevailing side.
Jones' hearing amounted to a cross-examination. Patronis wanted to know how many children Jones has and by how many different mothers, while seeking to find out if he was current in his child support payments. Scott asked for a retelling of Jones' domestic violence crimes, dating to 2002. That led into a discussion with Bondi about the nature of domestic violence, and how many incidents don't result in an arrest because victims recant their stories and return to their abusers. How is any of that relevant to whether Jones should be allowed to vote again?
During the same meeting, Patronis asked another felon seeking permission to own a gun so he could go hunting with his wife whether he went to church. How is that relevant?
The issue of rights restoration should not be a re-litigation of a person's crimes or reflect the personal biases of the elected officials regarding the make-up of particular families — or their religious beliefs. The court system is where crimes are prosecuted and the corrections system is where they are punished. Florida, though, makes a felony a permanent barrier to full-fledged citizenship — and it does so at great public expense through a higher recidivism rate and increased burden on the courts. Amendment 4, which needs 60 percent voter approval to pass in November, would end that arbitrary scheme and automatically restore voting rights to felons who have completed all the terms of their sentence. Those convicted of murder and felony sexual offenses are excluded and would still have to go through the clemency process.
There are about 1.2 million felons in Florida who would be given a clean slate with the passage of Amendment 4. The current system does not serve their interests — nor any broader public interest — because of its inefficiency and fundamental unfairness. Automatic restoration of the right to vote would bring Florida in line with the rest of the country and end the perpetual punishment of our fellow citizens who have served their time and paid their debts.
Online: http://www.tampabay.com/
July 17
The Palm Beach Post says a misleading amendment about charter schools should be struck from the November ballot:
Supporters of charter schools have pulled a fast one in getting a ballot question before voters in November that's meant to ease the creation of charter schools without mentioning the words "charter schools."
Now comes the Florida League of Women Voters to perform the public service of asking a court to kill it.
The proposed Amendment 8 was concocted by Florida's Constitution Revision Commission (CRC), which meets every 20 years and has the power to place amendments directly onto the general election ballot. If the proposition gets 60 percent of the vote in November, it becomes part of the state's main governing document.
This amendment, one of several advanced by the CRC, is a mash-up of three proposals with little in common except having something or other to do with education. You have to vote for all three or none at all.
Voters are apt to like two of the elements: a requirement that "civic literacy" be promoted in public schools, and an eight-year limit for service on a school board.
It's the third piece that's the problem: It would allow charter schools to be authorized by entities other than local school boards, which now make those decisions.
And good luck if you can figure out that's what the amendment is about because the ballot language doesn't say.
The ballot summary, blandly titled, "School Board Term Limits and Duties; Public Schools," does say one thing clearly: that local school boards currently "have a constitutional duty to operate, control and supervise all public schools."
Then comes the blather: "The amendment maintains a school board's duties to public schools it establishes, but permits the state to operate, control, and supervise public schools not established by the school board."
That makes no sense. How can a public school be established except by a school board?
Well, that's the sneaky part.
What the amendment is implying — without coming out and saying it — is that local school boards would no longer have the exclusive authority to establish schools. Suddenly, the Legislature could allow any person or group or corporation, public or private, to set up charter schools or the like. And those schools would be free of oversight by the school board.
For local taxpayers, this is a terrible idea. If anything, charter schools require more accountability. The problems at Eagle Arts Academy in Wellington makes that point. What is proposed is so open-ended that no one can say where accountability for future charters would lie.
This proposal is also particularly galling for the Palm Beach County School Board. Our School Board has been at the forefront of the battle to maintain local control over who is allowed to open and operate what charter schools in local districts.
Passing such an inane, potentially disastrous proposal would essentially remove that authority from local taxpayers and residents. It's unconscionable.
The proposal's sponsor, Erika Donaldson, is the founder of a charter school outside Naples. During deliberations of the Constitution Review Commission, she said she wanted an amendment to overrule a 2008 court decision that struck down a statewide commission that had been created to authorize charter schools. That commission, said the court, violated the Florida Constitution, which states: "The school board shall operate, control and supervise all free public schools within the school district."
Donaldson said her revision would "allow the Legislature flexibility to create alternate processes to authorize the establishment of public schools in our state."
She disclosed that when she "first brought the proposal it had the word 'charter,'" but then she changed it to "'public schools' because we don't know what innovations are to occur in education over the next 20 years or over the next generation."
You may or may not like the idea of the Legislature allowing a university, a nonprofit or a corporation — or a bunch of political cronies — to create, operate and supervise charter schools, leaving the local school district out of it. But from reading the ballot, you can't divine that this is the question at stake.
Worse, because it's bundled with proposals you will certainly understand and might absolutely love — the requirement for civics literacy, the eight-year limit for school board members — you could vote for this greenlighting of charter schools without even knowing it.
This is so misleading you have to wonder if the deception was deliberate. The Leon County Circuit Court should quickly rule to strike this insult to voters from the November ballot.
Online: https://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/
