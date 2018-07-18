US housing starts tumbled 12.3 percent in June

FILE In this this June 27, 2018 file photo, construction continues on a home behind a for sale sign in Waukee, Iowa. U.S. homebuilders sharply curtailed the pace of construction in June as housing starts plummeted 12.3 percent. The Commerce Department said Wednesday, July 18, that housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.17 million from 1.34 million in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Charlie Neibergall AP