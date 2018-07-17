Offshore wind developer ramps up work on 3 more wind farms

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three wind turbines from the Deepwater Wind project stand off Block Island, R.I. Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski said Monday, July 16, 2018, they are beginning the next, larger phase of development for a wind farm to supply power to Rhode Island and Connecticut, another for Long Island, N.Y., and a third for Maryland’s Eastern Shore. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) Michael Dwyer AP