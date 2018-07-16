New Mexico lawmakers weigh immigration detention oversight

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 file photo, Gabriela Hernandez, executive director of the nonprofit New Mexico Dream Team, holds up an image in Albuquerque, N.M, of a Honduran transgender woman who died while in U.S. custody last month. Several migrants told New Mexico lawmakers Monday, July 16, 2018, that they were denied medication and adequate treatment while detained inside two different federal immigration facilities in the state. Joselin Mendez, of Nicaragua, blamed the death of Roxsana Hernandez, a Honduran transgender woman who died in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on the lack of sufficient medical treatment. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz, File) Mary Hudetz AP