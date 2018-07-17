Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery rose .40 cent at $4.9560 bushel; Sept. corn rose .80 cent at $3.4520 a bushel; Sept. oats was declined 6 cents at $2.3140 bushel while July soybeans gained 8.80 cents at 8.4220 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was up 1.30 cents at $1.0668 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .97 cent at $1.5205 a pound; July lean hogs fell 10.55 cents at .6945 a pound.
