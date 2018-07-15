Survey of economists: US sales and employment likely to grow

FILE- In this June 20, 2018 photo, a member of a construction team works on the site of Gables Station, a mixed use project featuring apartments, retail, a hotel and cafes, in Coral Gables, Fla. Most U.S. business economists expect corporate sales to grow over the next three months and hiring and pay to rise with them. Goods producers — a category that includes manufacturers, farmers and construction — are most optimistic, with 94 percent saying they expect sales to rise over the next three months. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Lynne Sladky AP