Rush on for casinos to start sports bets before football

A board shows the World Cup soccer tournament odds as people look at information at the Meadowlands Racetrack, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Meadowlands Racetrack started taking sports betting on Saturday, becoming the fourth sports betting outlet in New Jersey following the state’s U.S. Supreme Court victory in a case that cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez AP