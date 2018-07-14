South Dakota food delivery company expands

A South Dakota food delivery company that launched three years ago is expanding again.
Zip Dish Delivery serves as a food delivery services for restaurants that don't have their own, the Aberdeen American News reported.
The company began in Brookings before expanding to Watertown last year. It'll open in Aberdeen in the next month or so, said co-owner Daniel Stratton.
The company is currently finding partner restaurants, hiring employees and creating a website for Aberdeen. Pounders, Mavericks and The Millstone are among the restaurants already on board, Stratton said.
A preference to stay home and play games inspired Stratton and Luke Davidson to start the business.
"We were gamers. We liked to play board games, video games, things like that," Stratton said. "When we were hanging out, our options were very limited for delivery."
Food delivery services such as GrubHub, Uber Eats and Postmates are popular in major cities, but the need isn't limited to metropolitan areas, he said.
"We thought places like Brookings and Watertown were perfect because although you can get anywhere in five to 10 minutes, it's still big enough that people don't want to leave (their homes)," Stratton said.
Zip Dish delivers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Minimum orders are $12 and delivery fees start at $5.99. The program offers a loyalty program that awards customers free delivery on their ninth order. Customers pay through a mobile square reader when the food is delivered, which allows for flexibility if orders are changed.
