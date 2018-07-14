New Jersey track brings sports bets to New York’s doorstep

Former New Jersey Sen. Raymond Lesniak holds up a ticket after he casted the very first bet at the Meadowlands Racetrack, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Meadowlands Racetrack is the fourth sports betting outlet in New Jersey following the state’s U.S. Supreme Court victory in a case that cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez AP