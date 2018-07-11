BMW says no change in South Carolina expansion plans

BMW says it is sticking with plans to add 1,000 workers in South Carolina, even though the company will start production of a new vehicle in China.
BMW and Chinese partner Brilliance Automotive Group Holdings said Monday a joint venture called BMW Brilliance Automotive will increase the number of vehicles made annually in China to 520,000 next year.
BMW spokesman Ken Sparks told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg the company's new electric iX3 SUV will be produced only in China. He says it won't affect Spartanburg production.
Sparks also said BMW has not changed plans to expand in Spartanburg and start production of the new X7 model later this year. The company plans to add 1,000 jobs by 2021. BMW says the hiring would bring Spartanburg employment to about 11,000 jobs.
