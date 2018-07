Shocking! IHOP acknowledges it faked IHOb name change

FILE - This May 11, 2017, file photo shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. On Monday, July 9, 2018, it was back on social media, this time to promote a pancake deal tied to IHOP’s 60th birthday. On Twitter, the company said, “That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers).” The company had started using the IHOb name on social media, its website and for in-store promotions to draw attention to a new line of burgers made of Black Angus ground beef. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo