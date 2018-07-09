Phoenix metro area is hit by storm for 2nd consecutive day

A wall of dust enveloped the Phoenix metro area and a monsoon storm packing high winds and sheets of rain grounded flights and damaged property.
Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport say about 125 flights were being delayed Monday evening until the storm passed.
Salt River Project reports an estimated 30,000 customers are without electricity in Apache Junction and Mesa due to the storm, the second monsoon in two days to hit the Phoenix area.
Phoenix firefighters say the roof of an apartment was blown off onto the tops of parked cars.
They say one person in a car was treated for minor injuries.
In Mesa, firefighters say a tree fell onto a home and briefly trapped a 70-year-old man who was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Comments