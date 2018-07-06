The Latest: LaVine signs $80 million offer from Kings

FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kyle O'Quinn is joining the Indiana Pacers. A person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press that O'Quinn has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday, July 6, 2018, because the deal remains unsigned. O'Quinn was with the New York Knicks last season. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo