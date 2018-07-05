Puerto Rico to sue control board over budget differences

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, left, speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on hurricane recovery, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Puerto Rico's governor said in a statement Thursday, July 5, 2018 he will sue a federal control board to resolve budget differences as the U.S. territory battles an 11-year recession. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo