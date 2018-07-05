Some of the biggest names in Chinese technology

In this June 26, 2018, photo, visitors to an event stand near the logo for BYD in Beijing, China. Founded in 1995 to make rechargeable batteries for toys and mobile phones, BYD has become one of the biggest global electric car producers. BYD, short for "Build Your Dreams," sells battery-powered taxis and buses in Europe and Latin America and has a factory in Lancaster, California, to produce electric buses. Ng Han Guan AP Photo