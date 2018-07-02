Healthy cash flow curbs businesses' appetite for financing

In this June 7, 2018, photo a customer gives their credit card to a cashier at a coffee shop in Chicago. For many small and mid-sized businesses, how well they’re doing is measured by cash flow. A survey released Monday, July 2, by researchers at Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business and Management and Dun & Bradstreet Corp. shows that only 30 percent of companies tried to raise outside financing during the previous three months. Annie Rice AP Photo