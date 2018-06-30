New laws set to go into effect in Virginia

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, arrives in the House Chambers to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Hundreds of new Virginia laws will be going into effect Sunday. Notable new laws include raising the felony threshold for shoplifting from $200 to $500; allowing school boards to increase time kids spend in recess; loosening restrictions on dogs visiting wineries and breweries; and legalizing slot-like machines at horse tracks and other locations. Steve Helber AP Photo