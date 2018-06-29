NSA deletion of call records raising questions

FILE - This Thursday, June 6, 2013 file photo shows the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. The National Security Agency is deleting more than 685 million call records the government obtained since 2015 from telecommunication companies in connection with investigations, raising questions about the viability of the program. The agency released a statement late Thursday, June 28, 2018, saying it started deleting the records in May after NSA analysts noted "technical irregularities in some data received from telecommunication service providers." Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo