Spain creates Mediterranean Sea reserve for whale migration

FILE - In this June 15, 2001 file photo, a sperm whale calf swims next to its mother and a pod of sperm whales, about four miles off the coast of the Agat Marina in Guam. Spain says it will create a marine wildlife reserve for whale and dolphin migration the Mediterranean Sea in which prospecting for fossil fuels will be prohibited. The Spanish government announced on Friday, June 29, 2018 that the protected area will cover 46,385 square kilometers (17,909 square miles) between the Balearic Islands and the mainland. The species Spain hopes to protect are Fin whales, sperm whales, grey sperm whales, pilot whales, Cuvier’s beaked whales, bottlenose dolphins, striped dolphins, common dolphins and loggerhead turtles. Guam Variety News, Chris Bangs, File AP Photo