Business

Walgreens: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 28, 2018 04:18 AM

DEERFIELD, Ill.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $34.33 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.65 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.05 per share.

Walgreens shares have fallen almost 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

