Expect traffic delays as hundreds of trees are removed along Highway 41 near Yosemite

Drivers can expect traffic delays along Highway 41 in Madera County starting Monday, as a tree removal project gets underway.

The U.S. Forest Service will remove some 350 felled and/or hazardous trees along a six-mile stretch of the highway starting just south of the Madera/Mariposa County line — and moving north into Mariposa County. The project is expected to require 30 work days, according to Caltrans.

It could go longer, due to weather or other delays.

During the work, drivers can expect reduced speeds and delays up to 10 minutes.

Portions of Highway 41 will be under traffic control (including one-way access) weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A pilot car may be guiding drivers through the work zone and motorists should be prepared to stop.

Caltrans and the Forest Service are combining to complete the forest fire fuel reduction project.