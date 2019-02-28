Sacramento more diverse than LA? This study says so. See where it ranks

Sacramento is one of the most diverse cities in the nation, beating out multicultural metropolises like Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Miami.

Online financial services website WalletHub looked at the 501 most populous cities in America and measured them by their ethnic, linguistic and birthplace diversity.

California’s capital ranked fourth in the nation for ethnodiversity, came in 37th for linguistic diversity but fell to 319th for birthplace diversity. As a result, WalletHub declared Sacramento the 13th most diverse city in the United States.

How did other California cities fare?

Oakland and San Jose both rated highly, No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, putting them just behind New York City at No. 6. Rounding out the Bay Area was San Francisco, at No. 11.

Other top-ranking California cities included San Diego (No. 18), Los Angeles (No. 22) and Long Beach (No. 26).

Fresno (No. 58) and Bakersfield (No. 82) also scored relatively highly.

So what is America’s most diverse city?

WalletHub says it’s Jersey City, New Jersey; that city also is listed as having the greatest linguistic diversity. Oakland had the greatest ethnodiversity, while Arlington, Virginia, was listed as having the greatest birthplace diversity.

As for the least diverse city, WalletHub found it to be Hialeah, Florida, a city that also was rated by WalletHub to be America’s most stressed out city.

The full report can be found here.