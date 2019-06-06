Betty the basset hound mix has ‘an enormous capacity to love.’ She needs a new home

Pet Tales: Betty the basset hound mix is looking for her forever home Adult dog Betty is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 8-year-old basset hound-border collie mix loves people, takes treats gently and relishes belly rubs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adult dog Betty is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 8-year-old basset hound-border collie mix loves people, takes treats gently and relishes belly rubs.

Dogs are good friends. They’re faithful, non-judgmental and love us unconditionally.

They look to people for direction. And, as every child knows, the family dog is always a willing ally for the disposal of unwanted food and will even take the blame when the jig is up.

The bottom line is, dogs have an enormous capacity to love — and Betty is no different.

Betty is an approximately 8-year-old basset hound-border collie mix whose fondness for people transcends all ages. She share her joy with every person she meets. She takes treats gently, relishes belly rubs and when she’s on a walk, her tail wags in enthusiastic, if erratic, circles.

Betty believes in the goodness of people, which makes it difficult to imagine how someone could have moved, leaving Betty and their other unwanted things behind.

This is just one indication of her previous owner’s lack of regard. Betty has had litters of puppies and there’s evidence her owner neglected to take her to a vet when she dislocated her leg. Fortunately, Betty’s uneven gait doesn’t bother her, though an inexpensive doggy anti-inflammatory medication is beneficial.

Betty’s belief in people is unflagging.

She’s ideal for an adopter with a single-pet household who’s looking for a loving companion who doesn’t need to go very fast or very far. She just wants to be by your side.

Dogs hold many virtues we value, and Betty’s life is a demonstration of what it means to live from the heart — a heart that’s looking for a lifelong home.

For more information about Betty (ID No. 230506), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.

Edgar, an adult tuxedo cat, is available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria, California. Marianne Selindh

HART Cat of the Month

The Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) cat of the month for June is Edgar.

Edgar is a lovely, long-haired black tuxedo who, at just 11 months of age, is pining away for his forever home.

He’s a solid fellow, with a side gig as a private detective.

He’s quite the investigator. With his lovely black and white coat, Edgar would fit right into a fireplace library or a beachside retreat with just enough room to stretch his legs.

He’ll make figure-eights around your ankles and purr when he opens a mystery box or two.

To top it all off, he’ll watch all those reruns of “Murder, She Wrote” with you without batting an eyelash.

Edgar is quite the consummate young gentleman. He has long, luxurious fur, delicate snow-white paw socks and yellow-emerald eyes that immediately lock with yours as soon as you enter the room.

He has a lovely, shining personality and a sweet demeanor that is only matched by his incredibly long white whiskers.

Edgar is healthy, vaccinated, micro-chipped, clear-eyed and bushy tailed.

He’s ready for his next adventure with or without fellow cats and other animals. It’s true; Edgar gets along with everyone, but he’s definitely on the prowl for his special person or family.

In his honor of his status as June’s cat of the month, Edgar’s adoption fee has been waived. Come and visit Edgar and unravel a mystery or two together.

All of the HART cats and kittens look forward to meeting you. Please stop by and visit this beautiful cage-free shelter.

The shelter is located at 2638 Main Street in Cambria and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Homeless Animal Rescue Team, visit www.slohart.org or follow HART on Facebook and Instagram at HARTCambria.