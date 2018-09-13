Meet Jack and Jackie — Two playful kittens ready to be adopted in SLO County

Jack and Jackie are two kittens up for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. All cats are half off at the SLO County, California animal shelter on Saturday, September 15.
