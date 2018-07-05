These playful kittens (and many other pets) are waiting for SLO County homes

The "Nevada Boys" — four kittens that were abandoned — are waiting for their forever homes at the SLO County Animal Services' shelter. So many pets are in need of homes that adoptions are half off on Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv