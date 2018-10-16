Corgis come together for Corgi Con

Thousands of corgis came together, wearing hats, sunglasses, pirate costumes, and more, for Corgi Con on Ocean Beach in San Fransisco on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. This is the 10th Corgi Con event since the first that happened in 2014.
