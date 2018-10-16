Corgis come together for Corgi Con

Thousands of corgis came together, wearing hats, sunglasses, pirate costumes, and more, for Corgi Con on Ocean Beach in San Fransisco on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. This is the 10th Corgi Con event since the first that happened in 2014.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
With the Nelson Fire bearing down on the SPCA of Solano County, Vacaville Police Department officers ran into the shelter building and started grabbing 60 cats and dogs and shoving them into patrol vehicles. Bodycam footage shows the rescue.
The "Nevada Boys" — four kittens that were abandoned — are waiting for their forever homes at the SLO County Animal Services' shelter. So many pets are in need of homes that adoptions are half off on Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chubbs, a 29-pound Himalayan mix cat, was found wandering the streets of Altadena, California. He captured hearts online with his "sweet disposition" — "but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely."