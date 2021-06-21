Should SLO retiree resume her pre-pandemic hobbies? ‘I’m taking a survey’

Retired therapist Linda Lewis Griffith competes in the 40th annual San Luis Obispo Triathlon in 2019. Should she resume swimming at SLO Swim Center?

California has reopened its economy after 15 months of coronavirus restrictions. Now folks are hustling back to their pre-pandemic norms.

But rather than returning to my 2019 presets, I’m taking a survey of my lifestyle. I want to examine each activity I once engaged in and ask, “Is this something I still enjoy?”

It’s as if I’m cleaning out my psychological closet to find which hobbies and pastimes fit me and which no longer serve me well.

For example, am I hankering to go back to the gym? Or is my home exercise routine working well?

How about volunteering again at Hearst Castle in San Simeon?

The answers aren’t immediately clear.

I view this time as an unprecedented opportunity. Never before have I had the chance and perspective to create so much of my daily calendar from the ground up.

Every other upheaval in my life has been accompanied by responsibilities that dictated how I spent my day.

Starting a practice, having a new baby, relocating out of town and caring for elderly parents each forced me into novel roles and actions. But there was little room for self-reflection.

COVID-19 was completely different. After my life ground to a once-unfathomable halt, I discovered new activities to fill the void.

I made the requisite sourdough starter. I learned basic videography and started a YouTube channel.

What’s more, I enjoyed the tranquil pace. I read books midday without feeling guilty. I stretched and chatted with my husband in the morning before we went to the spa.

My pre-pandemic schedule was certainly not frenetic. After all, I’ve been retired for three years. Still, the absence of commitments was refreshing. And I’m not eager to leap back into the fray.

Of course, I’m not the only member of my universe. There are others who need my time.

Dear Hubby is at the top of that list. He deserves the biggest chunk of both my hours and my energy.

Following closely in importance are my two grown sons and my two grandsons. They all live out of the area, so scheduling visits with them is a necessity.

Next come the activities I’ll definitely continue. There’s no doubt I’ll keep volunteering with UCCE Master Gardeners of San Luis Obispo County, overseeing my YouTube channel, hiking in the local hills, tending my vegetables and fruit trees, and canning and pickling what I grow. These are non-negotiable hobbies and form the core of who I currently am.

It’s this last group that has me grappling. They’re the activities I’ve been forced to forego for more than a year — in-studio yoga classes in Pismo Beach, early-morning lap swimming at SLO Swim Center, volunteering in the gardens at Hearst Castle — and to whose absence I’ve had to make adjustments.

Don’t get me wrong. I liked each activity and became fast friends with many of my fellow participants.

But I also love my clutter-free schedule and the slower pace it affords.

I’m not in any hurry, so I’ll take a wait-and-see approach. Meanwhile, I’ll relax and enjoy the process, recognizing that all my options are good.