These teens get paid to party, but it takes dedication to be a professional chambelan at quincea–eras

For the girls, a quinceanera is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of young womanhood, often extravagant enough to rival weddings.
But for the guys in the Latin Boyz Cadets, quinceaneras are a part-time job.
Instead of working as cashiers in fast food or retail stores, these teenagers make money by dancing in the quinceanera court, all while impressing teenage girls with their cumbia, bachata, and salsa moves as chambelanes.
The vals, or quinceanera waltz, is the key moment for the birthday girl's symbolic passage to adulthood at age 15. There's also a baile sorpresa or surprise dance as a part of her party.
It's a high-stakes performance, where some want a picture-perfect show.
That's leading many girls to hire their perfect dance partners instead of trying to recruit participants from family and friends.
As a professional chambelan, 17-year-old Marco Barajas of Dallas has already performed in about 80 quinces this year. Barajas and the other cadets have become so popular on social media that they're often recognized by girls in the area.
Most of the teens have several thousand followers. Girls comment with heart-eyed emojis when their favorite cadet uploads his latest selfie. Barajas, who goes by Pollo (yes, chicken), flaunts his nearly 50,000 followers. The Skyline student from Pleasant Grove has a fan page, too.
"My fame is 'cause of dancing," Barajas said, with a smile adorned by clear braces.
Barajas has danced since he was 13. The tall and slim teen with perfectly shaped eyebrows and a pompadour fade performed with an amateur group before joining the Latin Boyz Cadets.
The Dallas and Fort Worth area has several groups that provide similar services for quinceaneras, but the Latin Boyz Cadets are one of the most well-known. Barajas and the other teens said the group certainly pays the best.
It gives the guys a sense of financial independence, something that most in the group pride themselves on.
"I give my mom money. I like buying nice clothes: Express, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger. Since I was 14, I don't ask my mom or dad for money," Barajas said.
"I work for what I want," Eddie Castro, 16, said. "I get a fade every two weeks. This is my first job, and I'm able to maintain myself."
A QUINCEANERA BUSINESS
Behind the Latin Boyz Cadets is founder and owner David Hernandez, 29, of Dallas. He started his business after his dancing skills landed him in a dozen quinces as a teenager.
Hernandez saw how rigorous quinceanera planning can be. People underestimate the amount of time and skills it takes to put on a show. The chambelanes role of presenting the birthday girl and dancing can be a stressful experience of learning choreographed routines and buying special outfits.
And sometimes, people drop out, adding chaos to the event planning.
That's where Hernandez saw a business opportunity. He could bring the quinceanera her perfect night with professional chambelanes who had impeccable dance routines and outfits.
Hernandez was 18 when he suggested the business idea to his parents, and they immediately supported him. His mom sewed the suits for the Latin Boyz Cadets. His dad drove when needed.
For the first three years, Hernandez said he didn't make any money. But later Hernandez became more known in the area and event bookings started to come in.
Now he's scheduled for performances through December 2019.
Hiring the Latin Boyz Cadets comes at a premium price. Quinceanera practices and the dance performance start around $700 and go up to $1,900.
BECOMING A CADET
There's no application process to become a cadet. But it takes dedication.
The guys are required to practice until they're ready to perform in quinceaneras. They aren't paid for practices, but once they start dancing in shows they can make from $50 to $80 an event, depending on experience level.
The more experienced dancers can make about $250 a weekend if they perform at three quinceaneras in a week.
Hernandez said he's seen guys who were impressive dancers from their first practice, but he is especially proud of the once-timid teens who seemed embarrassed that they couldn't dance.
"That's the best," Hernandez said. "They train so hard, and then when they perform, they're pros."
Practices are held in Irving at the Oasis Ballroom. During busy months, there are about three rooms of teens going through dance routines.
"Kids think it's impossible to get in. That's how big Latin Cadets has gotten," manager Carlos Robles said.
THE BIG SHOW
Big performance nights for the cadets usually start in a parking lot, with a cloud of hairspray and bottles of shoe polish.
Barajas and his fellow Latin Boyz Cadets shine their shoes and put on their suit jackets, rushing to get to the party by 7:30 p.m.
"All right, let's go," said David Hernandez, who's driving them. He looked down at his watch. The guys, checking on their latest likes, pull out their phones and look at their Instagram profiles one more time.
"Hey, guys! Come on, let's go, let's go!" Hernandez shouts.
The cadets line up in their suits and are assigned to their quinces. Hernandez drives one carload while another person takes the others.
As the night goes on, there's outfit changes and plenty of Instagram and Snapchat videos.
"I don't get nervous," Barajas said of performance nights. "It's not stressful. I'm making money from what I like to do."
"You all look so handsome!" a woman says to the cadets before their performance. On cue, they start marching out to the dance floor, with their hands placed behind their backs.
The teenage girls squeal as the guys come out.
The cadets might not know Heidy Navarro, the girl whose quince they're dancing at. But they perform with her for an hour as if they were longtime friends. They make sure to autograph her guest book, too.
"Un applauso muy fuerte por favor para los Latin Cadets (Please give a big hand for the Latin Cadets)," the madam of ceremonies says at their finale.
The cadets leave the ballroom, jump into their cars and rush to their last Saturday night performance.
Practice for the next quinceanera starts on Sunday.
