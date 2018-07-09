Fun with food: Let's try beets

These bright-red veggies are super nutritious and surprisingly sweet. Here, Melanie Potock, a pediatric feeding specialist and author of "Adventures in Veggieland: Help Your Kids Learn to Love Vegetables With 100 Easy Activities and Recipes," gives you three ways to help your kids learn to love 'em!
EXPOSE
Make a beet tattoo. Food play helps kids build confidence to try something new. In this case, you can use beets to make temporary tattoos! Slice off the root and place it stem side up in an inch of boiling water. Cook 4 to 6 minutes, until tender. Once cool, press a mini cookie cutter into the bottom and cut away around the shape. Let kids lick the stamp, press it onto their skin and hold for a minute. Voila! They'll have a pretty, light-pink tattoo.
EXPLORE
Have a taste. A dip is a great way to start. Blend 2 small cooked beets, 1 banana, 2 tablespoons plain yogurt, and 1 tablespoon honey until smooth. Serve with apples.
EXPAND
Be bold with a saute. Chop 3 large bunches of beet green stems into 1-in. pieces, and tear the leaves into bite-size ones. Saute the stems in 1 tablespoon olive oil and 2 tablespoons chopped crystallized ginger. Add the leaves and toss with 1 tablespoon apple-cider vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 2 to 4 minutes, until wilted. adventures in eating
ERASE STAINS
Stuck with pink fingers? Rub them with a piece of raw potato under running water. Works like magic!
Use the "magic formula" of the three E's – expose, explore, and expand – to introduce your kids to this root vegetable.
Comments