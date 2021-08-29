Latest News

All of New Orleans without power due to ‘catastrophic damage’ during Ida, Entergy says

The entirety of Orleans Parish is without power due to “catastrophic damage” to Entergy’s electricity transmission system during Hurricane Ida.

Entergy announced the outage, which covers all of New Orleans, on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. Orleans Parish is home to nearly 400,000 people. Earlier in the day, Hurricane Ida had already cut off more than 614,000 Entergy customers from power across the state of Louisiana.

Orleans Parish isn’t the only area affected. Jefferson Parish has 195,000 customers without power and St. Tammany Parish more than 100,000 customers without power.

“We are having to run an extremely lean operation without Entergy power. Obviously this is not ideal,” Entergy spokesperson Courtney Barnes told WWL-TV. “We lost at least 12 MW and are continuing to assess.”

Hurricane Ida was recently downgraded to a Category 3 storm after making landfall as a Category 4, but it has also slowed down and dumping rain on the coast.

Jefferson Parish is also under a boil water advisory.

