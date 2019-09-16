Step inside Alicia Keys’ new $20.8 million home, a La Jolla masterpiece

Come inside the new $20.8 million La Jolla home of Alicia Keys Alicia Keys has scored one of today’s contemporary masterpieces for $20.8 million, originally listed at $30 million, and now can enjoy spectacular sunsets in La Jolla CA, near San Diego. It's called the Razor House. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alicia Keys has scored one of today’s contemporary masterpieces for $20.8 million, originally listed at $30 million, and now can enjoy spectacular sunsets in La Jolla CA, near San Diego. It's called the Razor House.

Alicia Keys has purchased a sleek, contemporary home in La Jolla, California, for $20.8 million.

The 10,240-square-foot home—famously known as the Razor House because it’s located on a cliff at Razor Point—offers commanding views of the Pacific Ocean.

Praised for its architecture, the Razor House has been the backdrop in Visa Black Card and Calvin Klein television commercials. Some people have likened the ultramodern house to the home of billionaire Tony Stark in the Marvel movie “Iron Man.”

A video above shows a close-up view at the cutting-edge home.

Josh Altman and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman were the brokers for the sale.

“It’s a spectacular space,” Altman told Forbes magazine. “The design is based on the view, so the entire exterior facing the ocean is glass. There’s a breezeway, and when you stand in the middle, you look out at the ocean across the infinity pool. It’s a memorable experience.”

The house was built by architect Wallace E. Cunningham. He designed the three-story structure to match the dramatic landscape around it.

The property was on the market originally at $45 million, before dropping to $30 million, and then falling to $24.995 million, before Keys paid $20.8 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which reports on properties for sale around the world.

The purchase by Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner, is the priciest real estate deal this year in the tony community of La Jolla, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Built in 2007, the Razor House extends several stories below the original surface. Each roof of those levels form the terrace to the adjacent upper floor.

“The center of the structure is essentially hollowed out, creating a perimeter house wrapped around an open courtyard which allows daylight, moonlight and stunning views,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.

The main house includes four bedrooms, including two master suites, six baths, two steam rooms/showers, gym and a roof-top spa. A detached multi-leveled guest house expands over 1,301 square feet and includes two bedrooms and two baths.

Luxury touches abound. Travertine stone floors run from the interior through to the exterior. The library contains a custom Ralph Lauren glass-and-stainless pool table. Both the main kitchen and service kitchen are furnished with Gaggenau, Miele, Subzero and Hoshizaki appliances that can serve large-scale entertaining. A subterranean garage can fit four cars, with a glass elevator running from garage level to the rooftop terrace. There’s a state-of-the-art theater and a 5,100-cubic-foot-infinity swimming pool.

Keys, 38, has released six studio albums and sold more than 65 million records. She counts “Fallin,’” “No One” and “If I Ain’t Got You” among her biggest hits.