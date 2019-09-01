‘SEEK ELEVATED SHELTER IMMEDIATELY!’ All-caps warning issued as Dorian slams Bahamas

Watch as Hurricane Dorian touches down on the Bahamas The National Hurricane Center advised residents of the Bahamas to get to elevated shelter to save their lives as Dorian strengthened to 180 mph winds and slowed its pace to 7 mph. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Hurricane Center advised residents of the Bahamas to get to elevated shelter to save their lives as Dorian strengthened to 180 mph winds and slowed its pace to 7 mph.

Hurricane Dorian blasted the Bahamas Sunday with frightening winds faster than any NASCAR, IndyCar or Formula 1 race car achieved over the weekend.

Dorian’s sustained winds were up to 180 mph with 200 mph gusts as of the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. advisory, making it “the strongest storm to impact the Northwest Bahamas” according to the NWS. Those speeds rose to 185 mph and 220 mph, respectively, by the 2 p.m. update.

And Dorian isn’t a hit-it-and-quit-it storm, but rather crept ominously Sunday afternoon at 7 mph, giving more time for those winds to thrash structures. Storm surges of 18 to 23 feet were expected.

The National Hurricane Center’s 11:02 a.m. Tweet did not mince words in discussing the Abaco’s near future:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“SEEK ELEVATED SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! Take action now to protect your life!

Catastrophic Storm Surge of 18 to 23 feet from #Dorian will affect the Abaco Islands during the next several hours. SEEK ELEVATED SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! Take action now to protect your life! https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

The National Hurricane Center’s summary of messages in the 11 a.m. Dorian advisory didn’t use the Caps Lock key, but was just as blunt.

“A prolonged period of catastrophic winds and storm surge will affect the Abaco Islands today,” the NHC said. “Everyone there should take immediate shelter and not venture into the eye. These catastrophic conditions are likely on Grand Bahama Island later today or tonight and efforts to protect life and property there should be rushed to completion.”

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism told people resorts and attractions in Nassau and Paradise Island remained open, as well as the Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau.

Grand Bahama International Airport and Leonard Thompson International Airport in Abaco’s Marsh Harbour both were closed.

Videos of Abaco flooding and destruction dotted social media by Sunday afternoon.

A number of hurricanes have come and gone since the Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina was built in the Bahamas’ Marsh Harbour in 1955. But nothing like Dorian, whose outer bands began whipping at the Abaco Island Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., the resort’s general manager, Rick Lohr, said, “The water’s covered over the beach. We’re getting the gusts. But the whistling and the humming you hear [during a hurricane] we haven’t gotten that yet. But the winds have picked up a lot.”

Lohr said 40 guests were in their rooms and another 40 resort workers would ride out the storm there, ready to begin cleanup as soon as Dorian passes.

“I don’t expect that to be today,” Lohr said. “But, everybody’s safe.”

By an hour later, Abaco was the first island taking Dorian’s pounding, with low-lying Grand Bahama next in line.

BP BREAKING| Two brazen bandits in Freeport Grand Bahama were caught on camera stealing two generators from the Home for the Elderly located just behind Cable Bahamas. The senior citizens are going to need those equipment during the hurricane. Wow! Crime is down police say.... pic.twitter.com/iFyiUkSu61 — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 1, 2019

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had appealed to residents on Guana Cay to evacuate but most locals had refused, deciding to ride out the storm in place. After noon, Minnis came with one last emotional plea.

“On two previous occasions, I’ve asked Bahamians to leave the cays and those on the west and east end to move to the center of the island,” Minnis said., referring to the cays in the Abaco Islands and the east and west ends of Grand Bahama. “Many have not heeded my warning. Many have remained behind and, still, there are individuals in the western area who still refuse to leave. I can only say to them, ‘I hope this is not the last time they would hear my voice. And may God be with them.’ “

Local resident Troy Albury told The Nassau Guardian eight people left aboard a free ferry on Saturday while about 150 decided to remain on the cay. He and his wife, Maria, were among those who decided to stay.

“Our house is built solid. It’s more than 15 feet above sea level. My house isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “We’ve been through four storms.”

Albury said only eight people had sought shelter in the local school.

Reubens Joseph, 32, in Abaco, said Dorian appeared around 2 a.m. He was holed up in a home on the island and did not have time to make it to as shelter.

“A lot of wind, a lot of rain,” said Joseph, contemplating how long he could remain inside and wondering whether he should take his chances and try to go to a more secure location.

Minnis said several Caribbean leaders contacted him to say they were ready to help the Bahamas after the storm passed and the U.S. government provided assistance.

While the chain of islands has strong building codes, Minnis said, Dorian’s 180 mph winds with gusts in excess of 200 mph exceed even those stringent guidelines.

”We have some of the best standards of home building within this region. Our homes are built to withstand 150 mph so this would put us to a test like we’ve never confronted before,” Minnis said.

Minnis said parts of Marsh Harbour, where the Island Breeze Hotel was losing its roof shortly after noon, were already under water.

“Some areas you cannot tell the difference as to the beginning of the street or where the ocean begins and they have not been hit yet by the brunt of the storm,” Minnis said at 12: 21 pm Sunday.

“Abaco at this point in time,” he added, “cannot move anymore.”