How was Jeffrey Epstein able to kill himself so soon after earlier reported incident?

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s death by apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell on Saturday raised significant questions about whether detention officials made appropriate decisions about his housing status and potential to take his own life.

Epstein’s death is a profound embarrassment for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which runs the facility, and is sure to anger the Department of Justice, which had just assembled a case against him.

In a statement, federal officials confirmed that Epstein died at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, a lockup that has held many infamous detainees, including Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the Mexican drug kingpin, just recently. Officials said only that Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell and added that the FBI would be investigating.

Though confirmed details were scarce, virtually everyone familiar with Epstein’s case had the same question: How could a high-profile inmate implicated in a wide-ranging child sex trafficking ring kill himself, mere weeks after what sounded very much like an earlier attempt?

And yet NBC News and the New York Times both reported that he was not on suicide watch at the time of his death

Seasoned prison litigators and suicide prevention experts were not shocked that such an event could occur, but they agreed that the apparent suicide raised serious questions about the mental health treatment Epstein received at the facility.

“Why, if he had shown suicidality, was he placed in the [Special Housing Unit?]” asked Eric Balaban, a senior staff counsel with the National Prison Project of the American Civil Liberties Union who has litigated against prisons and jails for more than 25 years.

Balaban described the special housing unit as a “punitive, isolated unit” that was “not appropriate for someone who’s shown recent suicide attempts.”

“The Bureau of Prisons has guidelines that you don’t place prisoners there who have serious mental illness or are potentially suicidal,” he said. “You’re creating a risk.”

It was reported that Epstein was placed on suicide watch after the previous incident on July 22. In order to be cleared to be taken off suicide watch at a federal facility, inmates must go through rigorous, structured interviews

“It’s conceivable that in three weeks’ time he had stabilized or apparently convinced mental health staff that he was no longer suicidal and they felt confident in a clinical sense to remove him,” said Lindsay M. Hayes, the project director of the National Center on Institutions and Alternatives, an expert on suicide preventions in prisons and jails.

But Hayes and Balaban agreed that if mental health providers made such a decision, it would come under heavy scrutiny. Typically, inmates at federal facilities who are placed on suicide watch undergo daily visits with a psychiatrist and sometimes a physician’s assistant, they said. The providers would have then had to perform a risk assessment to determine whether Epstein was still at risk before taking him off suicide watch.

There are varying degrees of suicide watch in federal facilities; the highest level of precaution being continuous one-on-one observation by an officer assigned to that particular prisoner or a lower level of watch that involves officers taking rounds at 15- or 30-minute intervals to check on the prisoner, according to Balaban and Hayes.

That would mean an inmate would be prohibited from possessing clothing, blankets, or anything that could be used for self harm. Balaban also said there are suicide blankets and suicide vests that are highly resistant.

“A prisoner like Mr. Epstein, who had apparently already made an attempt to hang himself ... it’s Suicide Prevention 101 for any prisoner that attempts suicide that you don’t give them the means,” Balaban said.

Hayes said suicide watch is a punitive environment. Inmates are locked down as many as 24 hours a day and rarely let out of their cells for any reason. They are often stripped of their clothing and placed in a suicide smock. They are given finger foods because they are not allowed to have utensils.

“Because it’s so punitive appearing, many inmates deny that they’re suicidal even though they might be because they want their clothes back. They want to get out of their cell,” he said.

Deborah Golden, a staff attorney at the Human Rights Defense Center who is also a seasoned prison litigator, said the Bureau of Prisons has a long history of inadequate mental healthcare, most notably shortages of psychiatrists on staff.

“They do a bad job at suicide prevention,” Golden said. “They don’t have a humane system for monitoring someone. It’s considered more like a disciplinary infraction: attempting self harm.”

Hayes said suicide risk assessments can be very challenging for mental health professionals in correctional settings.

“There are so many things that a clinician has to take into account: a person’s background, the charges they’re facing,” he said. “In this case, they have a very high-profile client that they’re assessing. It’s not the typical inmate.”

Epstein — a multimilliionaire with homes all over the world, a private jet and a taste for luxury — was facing spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted of the sex trafficking charges he was facing. Additionally, inmates accused of sexually abusing children — as was Epstein — can face harsh treatment at the hands of fellow inmates. and sometimes have to be segregated from the rest of the prison population.