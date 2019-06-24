Check out casino king’s Lake Tahoe estate where Rat Pack partied

Step inside the ‘best view’ of Lake Tahoe, casino king’s estate Villa Harrah boasts unparalleled views of the water and Sierra Nevada mountains. The legendary 20,000-square-foot estate built by the founder of Harrah’s Casino hit the market this month at $25.7 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Villa Harrah boasts unparalleled views of the water and Sierra Nevada mountains. The legendary 20,000-square-foot estate built by the founder of Harrah’s Casino hit the market this month at $25.7 million.

In 1963, William F. Harrah had the choice to build a home on Lake Tahoe anywhere he wanted. It’s no surprise, then, that Villa Harrah boasts unparalleled views of the water and Sierra Nevada mountains.

The legendary 20,000-square-foot estate built by the founder of Harrah’s Casino hit the market this month at $25.7 million.

The property comes with a rich star-studded history. Villa Harrah guests included actress Judy Garland and Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. who could use a secret tunnel that runs the length of the property to conceal their arrival before partying all night in luxury accommodations, according to the listing agents.





The listing says the villa offers “the best view of the lake.”

Among the mansion’s features are eight ensuite bedrooms, seven full and six half bathrooms, a private beach, private pier, swimming pool, hot tubs and a home theater.

Villa Harrah is located at 1028 Skyland Drive at the California state line in Zephyr Cove, isolated yet close to South Lake’s top casinos, restaurants and nightlife. It’s only 50 miles from Reno-Tahoe International Airport and 12 miles from Lake Tahoe Airport.

The video above shows all of the home’s details.





The home is co-listed by Compass agents David Bellings and Jamison Blair.

Bill Harrah is considered one of the most influential figures in gaming history. He opened Harrah’s Reno in the 1940s, and helped create the Nevada Gaming Control Board. In the late 1950s, Harrah purchased purchased Sahati’s Stateline Country Club, which became Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.





In 1971, Harrah’s Inc. went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Harrah died in 1978. Two years later, Holiday Inn bought Harrah’s Inc. for $300 million.